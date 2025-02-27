MFA comments on deportation of Kyrgyzstanis from USA to Costa Rica

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan denied the information about the deportation of citizens of Kyrgyzstan from the United States to third countries.

According to the ministry, the Embassy and Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in the United States are holding meetings with local U.S. authorities on issues of changes in the country’s immigration regulations, and are also clarifying issues related to the expulsion of foreigners, including the possible deportation of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic through third countries.

«The foreign institutions of the Kyrgyz Republic in the United States constantly interact with authorized U.S. bodies in the framework of issues related to the deportation of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and also interact with the diplomatic missions of Latin American countries in the United States,» the statement says.

According to the latest data, there are no citizens of Kyrgyzstan on the list of 135 foreigners deported to Costa Rica on February 20.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured that in case of appeals from compatriots staying in the United States, they will be provided with the necessary assistance.

The ministry will continue to monitor changes in U.S. immigration policies and track situations concerning Kyrgyzstanis.

It was reported earlier that the government of Costa Rica agreed to receive 200 citizens of Central Asian countries and India deported from the United States, who illegally crossed the U.S. border. Among those deported are allegedly citizens of Kyrgyzstan.