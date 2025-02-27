12:08
USD 87.45
EUR 91.84
RUB 1.01
English

MFA comments on deportation of Kyrgyzstanis from USA to Costa Rica

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan denied the information about the deportation of citizens of Kyrgyzstan from the United States to third countries.

According to the ministry, the Embassy and Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in the United States are holding meetings with local U.S. authorities on issues of changes in the country’s immigration regulations, and are also clarifying issues related to the expulsion of foreigners, including the possible deportation of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic through third countries.

«The foreign institutions of the Kyrgyz Republic in the United States constantly interact with authorized U.S. bodies in the framework of issues related to the deportation of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and also interact with the diplomatic missions of Latin American countries in the United States,» the statement says.

According to the latest data, there are no citizens of Kyrgyzstan on the list of 135 foreigners deported to Costa Rica on February 20.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured that in case of appeals from compatriots staying in the United States, they will be provided with the necessary assistance.

The ministry will continue to monitor changes in U.S. immigration policies and track situations concerning Kyrgyzstanis.

It was reported earlier that the government of Costa Rica agreed to receive 200 citizens of Central Asian countries and India deported from the United States, who illegally crossed the U.S. border. Among those deported are allegedly citizens of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/321246/
views: 120
Print
Related
Ambassador Aibek Moldogaziev meets with leadership of Caspian Policy Center
USA to launch registry of illegal immigrants
US-Russia talks on Ukraine to be held in Riyadh on February 18
Ambassador to U.S. meets with representative of Department of State
Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan detained in Puerto Rico
Foreign Minister and Ambassador Viguerie discuss changes in U.S. foreign policy
Kyrgyzstanis detained in U.S. on suspicion of violating immigration laws
U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions
Trump's peace plan for Ukraine could be revealed at Munich Security Conference
U.S. withdraws from UN Human Rights Council - Donald Trump's executive order
Popular
Ex-MP and members of Zheti Duban detained for preparing mass riots Ex-MP and members of Zheti Duban detained for preparing mass riots
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss cooperation
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Kazakhstan Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Kazakhstan
27 February, Thursday
12:05
Equipment of Kyrgyzmetallprom transferred to Kyrgyzindustriya Equipment of Kyrgyzmetallprom transferred to Kyrgyzindu...
11:57
Ambassador Aibek Moldogaziev meets with leadership of Caspian Policy Center
11:42
New oil refinery to be launched in Batken region
11:32
MFA comments on deportation of Kyrgyzstanis from USA to Costa Rica
11:22
Tourists from Uzbekistan to discover scenic landscapes of Kyrgyzstan
26 February, Wednesday
21:02
President Japarov concerned about one-sided attitude of European Parliament
17:23
Kamchybek Tashiev lays capsule at construction site of stadium in Batken
17:14
Suspect in murder of married couple in Kazakhstan detained in Bishkek