70 natives of Kyrgyzstan killed in war in Ukraine — Azattyk investigation

Journalists from Azattyk have identified the deaths of at least 70 natives of Kyrgyzstan during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to the media outlet, 38 of them were citizens of Kyrgyzstan, while 10 had dual citizenship of both Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

The youngest of those killed was 19 years old, while the oldest was 61.

It is reported that 18 people on the list were sent to war from Russian prisons. Most of them signed contracts with the Wagner Group during the first year of the invasion, though some fought under agreements with the Russian Ministry of Defense. Several died in battles in Izium, Bakhmut, and Avdiivka.

More than 10 men were deployed to Ukraine from the Russian army, where they served.

Azattyk journalists compiled the list based on the BBC and Mediazona databases, as well as open sources. This may be not a complete list of Kyrgyzstanis killed in the fighting in Ukraine.