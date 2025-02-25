10:12
USD 87.45
EUR 91.64
RUB 0.98
English

100,000 tons of potatoes exported to Uzbekistan in 2024

At least 100,000 tons of potatoes were exported to Uzbekistan in 2024. The First Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, Zhanybek Kerimaliev, announced at a meeting of the Committee on Budget, Economic and Fiscal Policy of the Parliament.

According to him, a year earlier, the volume of potato exports to Uzbekistan was only 30,000 tons.

An increase in potato prices was registered in Kyrgyzstan in February. At that time, the Ministry of Agriculture reported that it was «monitoring the stability of potato prices throughout the republic.» It was noted that the country had sufficient potato reserves, but intermediaries were inflating prices.

The issue of introducing a ban on potato exports was also considered, but it was later announced that restrictions would not be introduced in order to give Kyrgyz farmers an opportunity to export their products.

According to the ministry, Kyrgyzstan annually harvests about 1.2 million tons of potatoes. The domestic demand is 700,000 tons, 150,000 are used for seeds for the next harvest, and the rest is exported.
link: https://24.kg/english/320973/
views: 68
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss recognition of higher education diplomas
Switzerland to return $182 million of Gulnara Karimova’s assets to Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to open Central Asia industrial center on border
Potato price in Bishkek reaches 65 soms: MPs demand explanations
Kyrgyzstan has sufficient potato reserves — Ministry of Agriculture
Agriculture Ministry plans to introduce temporary ban on potato exports
EEC grants tariff privileges for import of seed potatoes to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss water and energy partnership
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to exchange convicted persons
Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev meet at Amirsoy ski resort
Popular
Kyrgyzstan buys oilseeds from America, Turkey and Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan buys oilseeds from America, Turkey and Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign historic border agreement Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign historic border agreement
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhstan Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhstan
Children with hearing impairments in KR to receive free cochlear implants Children with hearing impairments in KR to receive free cochlear implants
25 February, Tuesday
09:57
100,000 tons of potatoes exported to Uzbekistan in 2024 100,000 tons of potatoes exported to Uzbekistan in 2024
09:35
Physics, chemistry, biology to be combined and taught from first grade
24 February, Monday
18:14
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Kazakhstan
18:09
Hospitals are not ready for organ transplant operations — Minister of Health
18:03
Samagan azhy Myrzaibraimov appointed First Deputy Mufti of Kyrgyzstan
17:51
Ex-MP and members of Zheti Duban detained for preparing mass riots
17:41
Cabinet to allocate 35 billion soms to increase authorized capital of SMC