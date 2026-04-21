Bishkek HPP and Heating Networks to be exempt from taxes

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan amended resolution No. 236 of April 30, 2022, regulating the application of the Tax Code and EAEU agreements.

According to the document, two municipal enterprises—Bishkek Heating and Power Plant (HPP) and Bishkek Heating Networks—were added to the list of organizations exempt from income tax and value-added tax.

Furthermore, the term «utility» enterprises was replaced with «municipal» ones in the resolution, bringing the document into line with current terminology.

The inclusion of the capital’s energy companies in the list of exempted entities means they will be able to operate without the tax burden on these types of taxes, which is expected to impact the stability of the city’s heat supply.

The resolution will come into force in 10 days after its official publication.