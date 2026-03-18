Agriculture Ministry: No grounds for restricting potato imports from China

There are no grounds for restricting potato imports from China, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported following potato market monitoring.

According to the ministry, the Veterinary and Phytosanitary Control Service monitored the situation with potato sales on the domestic market in Bishkek and Osh.

This activity was carried out in accordance with the instructions of Erlist Akunbekov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry.

On March 17, during a meeting on preparations for spring fieldwork, he issued a number of important instructions. One of these was raids against unscrupulous intermediaries engaged in illegal trade, specifically to detect facts of imported potatoes from China being sold as local produce.

The monitoring revealed that potatoes imported from China are indeed present on the domestic market. However, no cases of potatoes being sold as local, i.e., Kyrgyz potatoes have been identified.

According to experts, there is no basis for restricting potato imports from the neighboring country. This is due to World Trade Organization obligations, which stipulate mutual trade between member countries, and domestic products are also exported to China.

Furthermore, the Veterinary and Phytosanitary Control Service has advised potato farmers to sell their produce in a timely manner.

It is noted that some agricultural producers are holding potatoes in warehouses in anticipation of price increases. According to sellers, the average retail price for imported Chinese potatoes is currently 38-40 soms, while locally grown potatoes are sold for 42-44 soms. The wholesale price of domestic potatoes, however, ranges from 35 to 40 soms.

According to experts, early potatoes grown in Aravan district will soon begin to hit the market. This circumstance will curb price increases. Therefore, prolonged storage of produce could lead to spoilage and financial losses for farmers.

Service representatives also emphasized that responsibility for potential losses associated with product spoilage lies with the producers themselves and urged them to adequately assess the market situation.