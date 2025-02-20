18:18
USD 87.45
EUR 91.24
RUB 0.97
English

Asman Airlines operates technical flight on Bishkek-Kerben route

Asman Airlines successfully operated the first technical flight on Bishkek-Kerben route. The Chairman of the Board of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC, Manasbek Samidinov, told.

According to him, regular commercial flights in this direction will begin on March 1. Flights will be operated every Saturday, providing comfortable and fast air service between the capital and one of the most remote regions of the country.

Tickets can be purchased in the official mobile application asmanairlines.kg.

«The opening of the new route is part of a large-scale program for the development of regional aviation aimed at improving transport accessibility and economic growth in the regions of the Kyrgyz Republic,» Manasbek Samidinov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/320588/
views: 78
Print
Related
Asman Airlines совершила технический рейс по маршруту Бишкек — Кербен
Kyrgyzstan and Oman discuss resumption of air traffic, launch of direct flights
Asman Airlines launches Osh – Karakol flight
Авиакомпания Asman Airlines запустила рейс по маршруту Ош — Каракол
Azerbaijan Airlines announces suspension of flights to seven Russian cities
Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air to suspend flights to Yekaterinburg
Asman Airlines to launch Osh - Karakol flight from January 9
Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe
Price of Bishkek-Karakol flight tickets announced
Delhi – Bishkek – Delhi flight to be launched from February 15, 2025
Popular
Asian Development Bank to allocate $222 million to Kyrgyzstan Asian Development Bank to allocate $222 million to Kyrgyzstan
ADB to provide loan for water supply in villages of Naryn region ADB to provide loan for water supply in villages of Naryn region
Project for development of Kyrgyz railways with American company approved Project for development of Kyrgyz railways with American company approved
SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan
20 February, Thursday
17:55
Asman Airlines operates technical flight on Bishkek-Kerben route Asman Airlines operates technical flight on Bishkek-Ker...
17:49
Licensing of passenger taxis introduced in Kyrgyzstan
17:39
Four Nations Cup: Football players from Kyrgyzstan lose to Myanmar
17:12
Suspect of major fraud detained in Bishkek
16:42
Release on parole of people convicted of child abuse abolished in Kyrgyzstan