Asman Airlines operates technical flight on Bishkek-Kerben route

Asman Airlines successfully operated the first technical flight on Bishkek-Kerben route. The Chairman of the Board of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC, Manasbek Samidinov, told.

According to him, regular commercial flights in this direction will begin on March 1. Flights will be operated every Saturday, providing comfortable and fast air service between the capital and one of the most remote regions of the country.

Tickets can be purchased in the official mobile application asmanairlines.kg.

«The opening of the new route is part of a large-scale program for the development of regional aviation aimed at improving transport accessibility and economic growth in the regions of the Kyrgyz Republic,» Manasbek Samidinov said.