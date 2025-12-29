12:41
USD 87.43
EUR 102.96
RUB 1.12
English

Man beaten in Bishkek: Police detain four suspects

A man was beaten in Bishkek. Four suspects have been detained. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district reported.

According to police, on December 28 at 1:48 a.m., a call was received by the 102 service reporting that a group of individuals was beating a man lying on the ground on Tynaliev Street near a residential apartment building.

The incident was registered and police officers were immediately dispatched to the scene.

As a result of investigative measures, four citizens—S.A. (26), I.A. (26), U.S. (26), and K.A. (26)—were detained. Police said the suspects were intoxicated and had grossly violated public order and the requirements of the Law on Silence.

Administrative protocols were drawn up against the detainees under Article 126 (petty hooliganism) of the Code of Offenses.

All four suspects have been placed in a temporary detention facility.
link: https://24.kg/english/356456/
views: 140
Print
Related
Founder of Kyrgyz Zhol Kurulush company detained
Attempted abduction of foreigner in Issyk-Kul: Suspect detained
President of Kok-Boru Federation of Kyrgyzstan detained
Raiding in Bishkek: SCNS detains head of MBE Group, founder wanted
Head of Asma construction company detained in Bishkek on suspicion of fraud
Former police officer suspected of killing his wife detained
Chui district head detained for abuse of office
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 3.5 years for beating disabled child in Russia
Suspect of stabbing border guard detained in Chui region
SCNS detains head of Security Service Department of Interior Ministry
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ranks among world’s top 3 countries by real GDP growth in 2024 Kyrgyzstan ranks among world’s top 3 countries by real GDP growth in 2024
Cabinet extends New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan until January 12, 2026 Cabinet extends New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan until January 12, 2026
Rail freight tariffs to increase from February 1 Rail freight tariffs to increase from February 1
Tariff exemption for electric vehicles import to KR to take effect on January 22 Tariff exemption for electric vehicles import to KR to take effect on January 22
29 December, Monday
12:25
Osh Mayor gifts apartment to mother of eight ahead of New Year Osh Mayor gifts apartment to mother of eight ahead of...
12:17
Hajj 2026: Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia agree on new rules
12:02
Kyrgyzstan's economy to maintain regional leadership in GDP growth — EDB
11:48
Professional cycling team formed in Kyrgyzstan
11:43
Man beaten in Bishkek: Police detain four suspects