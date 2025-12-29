Man beaten in Bishkek: Police detain four suspects

A man was beaten in Bishkek. Four suspects have been detained. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district reported.

According to police, on December 28 at 1:48 a.m., a call was received by the 102 service reporting that a group of individuals was beating a man lying on the ground on Tynaliev Street near a residential apartment building.

The incident was registered and police officers were immediately dispatched to the scene.

As a result of investigative measures, four citizens—S.A. (26), I.A. (26), U.S. (26), and K.A. (26)—were detained. Police said the suspects were intoxicated and had grossly violated public order and the requirements of the Law on Silence.

Administrative protocols were drawn up against the detainees under Article 126 (petty hooliganism) of the Code of Offenses.

All four suspects have been placed in a temporary detention facility.