Eighth-grader beaten in toilet at school 72, died in intensive care unit

An eighth-grader was beaten in the toilet at school No. 72 in Dzhal microdistrict of Bishkek. He died in intensive care unit. Deputy Nadira Narmatova told at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to her, the incident occurred on January 21. The father of the deceased teenager contacted the MP.

«The boy born in 2010 was beaten in the school toilet by senior students. He was then taken to intensive care unit and died there. The school principal, the head teacher for educational work, and the local police officer abused their official position and deleted the recordings from the surveillance cameras,» Nadira Narmatova said.

She asked for a protocol order to thoroughly investigate this case.
