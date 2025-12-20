Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 3.5 years for beating disabled child in Russia

In Russia, a citizen of Kyrgyzstan who beat a disabled child has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison. According to the press service of the Moscow Region Courts of General Jurisdiction, the Voskresensky District Court handed down the verdict, sending the man to a correctional colony for beating a disabled child and stealing the child’s mobile phone.

«The defendant was found guilty of committing the crime. He was sentenced to three years and six months in prison to be served in a general-regime correctional colony,» the court’s press service said on its Telegram channel.

According to investigators, the incident occurred when the foreign national attacked a child who was waiting for a bus at a bus stop. He struck the victim on the head, face, neck, and torso. After that, the attacker stole the child’s phone and fled the scene.