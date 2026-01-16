17:51
Teacher taken to police station for beating school student in Bishkek

A video showing a teacher using physical force against a school student has circulated on social media. The incident took place in Bishkek.

According to the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district, the incident was registered. As part of the review, a citizen identified as K.D., 43, was brought to the police department to carry out the necessary procedural actions.

A pre-investigation check is currently underway. Relevant examinations have been appointed, and all circumstances of the incident are being established. Based on the results of the check, a legal assessment of the actions of those involved will be made in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Police clarified that the parents of the minor refused to file a written complaint and stated that they have no claims against the teacher.

The investigation continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/358182/
views: 115
