Men arrested for fight in Bishkek cafe

Police detained men who were involved in a fight in a café in Bishkek, the press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district reported.

According to the police, at around 3:30 a.m. on January 2, a report was received about a fight taking place in a café located on Sukhe-Bator Street.

The information was confirmed during a check. Two individuals — M.A., 34, and S.E., 33 — were detained under Article 126 (Petty hooliganism) of the Code of Offenses. Both were placed in a temporary detention facility.