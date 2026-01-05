12:47
USD 87.44
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Men arrested for fight in Bishkek cafe

Police detained men who were involved in a fight in a café in Bishkek, the press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district reported.

According to the police, at around 3:30 a.m. on January 2, a report was received about a fight taking place in a café located on Sukhe-Bator Street.

The information was confirmed during a check. Two individuals — M.A., 34, and S.E., 33 — were detained under Article 126 (Petty hooliganism) of the Code of Offenses. Both were placed in a temporary detention facility.
link: https://24.kg/english/357071/
views: 124
Print
Related
Murder of woman in Bishkek: Police officers detained for inaction
Fake SCNS officer extorted $26,000 by invoking Tashiev’s name
SCNS detains fraud suspect
Man beaten in Bishkek: Police detain four suspects
Founder of Kyrgyz Zhol Kurulush company detained
Attempted abduction of foreigner in Issyk-Kul: Suspect detained
President of Kok-Boru Federation of Kyrgyzstan detained
Raiding in Bishkek: SCNS detains head of MBE Group, founder wanted
Head of Asma construction company detained in Bishkek on suspicion of fraud
Former police officer suspected of killing his wife detained
Popular
24.kg news agency wishes Kyrgyzstanis a Happy New Year! 24.kg news agency wishes Kyrgyzstanis a Happy New Year!
Native of Kyrgyzstan among top 0.4 percent of people with highest IQ in world Native of Kyrgyzstan among top 0.4 percent of people with highest IQ in world
Entry rules for Russians under 14 entering Kyrgyzstan to change from January 20 Entry rules for Russians under 14 entering Kyrgyzstan to change from January 20
418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025 418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025
5 January, Monday
12:43
Over 20,000 apartments planned to be commissioned in 2026 through SMC Over 20,000 apartments planned to be commissioned in 20...
12:21
Sadyr Japarov: Transition to 12-year education is an urgent need
12:10
Construction of 134 educational institutions completed in 2025
12:03
Science Ministry determines who will administer Nationwide Testing in 2026-2028
11:54
Men arrested for fight in Bishkek cafe