Osaka Day to be held in Bishkek for the first time

Osaka Day will be held in Bishkek on February 8. The Kyrgyz Republic — Japan Center for Human Development reported.

Guests will learn more about the world EXPO exhibition, which will be held from April 13 to October 13 in Osaka, and talk to its participants from Kyrgyzstan.

They will also taste the famous Japanese dishes — takoyaki and okonomiyaki, which have long become a trademark of Osaka, and try on traditional clothing — yukata.

The program includes master classes on the art of calligraphy and origami.
