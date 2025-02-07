18:44
New anthem of Kyrgyzstan: Culture Ministry to announce competition

The Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan will announce a national competition for a new version of the text and music of the national anthem. Deputy Minister Timurlan Azhymaliev said during the first meeting of the interdepartmental commission on changing the anthem.

According to him, the goal of the competition is to create a work that reflects the historical heritage, culture and unity of the people. Composers, poets, musicians and creative groups are invited to participate.

Earlier, Speaker of the Parliament Nurlanbek Turgunbek uluu announced the need to change the anthem. He believes that the current state symbol is difficult to perform. According to him, new anthem should be adopted by April 2025.
