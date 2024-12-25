17:53
Anthem versions to undergo linguistic examination

The competition versions of the anthem will undergo linguistic examination at the National Commission on State Language and Language Policy of Kyrgyzstan. The chairman of the department Melis Murataliev announced at a press conference.

According to him, the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy together with creative unions will develop the regulations for the competition. Anyone can take part in it.

«We were instructed to conduct a linguistic examination of all the versions that will be selected after the competition for compliance with our culture, traditions and worldview, whether they suit us, whether the meaning of phrases changes when pronounced. They say that three versions will be submitted to the Zhogorku Kenesh for approval. And before that moment, all versions of the lyrics will undergo linguistic examination,» Melis Murataliev said.

Recall, an interdepartmental commission has been formed to change the anthem. It includes eight deputies: Baktybek Maripov, Azamat Israilov, Akkulu Berdiev, Vinera Raimbachayeva, Kubanychbek Samakov, Saidbek Zulpuev, Sovetbek Rustambek uulu and Aibek Matkerimov.

Earlier, Speaker of the Parliament Nurlanbek Shakiev said that the anthem should be changed. He believes that the current state symbol is difficult to perform. According to him, a new anthem should be adopted by April next year.
