New anthem of Kyrgyzstan: Winner to get prize from Presidential Fund

The next meeting of an interdepartmental commission for the selection of a new version of the national anthem of Kyrgyzstan was held.

The officials and invitees discussed future versions of the draft of the new version of the text and music with the participation of the Secretary of State of the Kyrgyz Republic Marat Imankulov.

The regulations on the competition for the best draft of the anthem and the composition of the interdepartmental commission were approved.

It included representatives of government agencies, deputies of the Parliament, poets and writers, composers and musicians.

The competition itself will be held in two stages. New text will be selected at the first, at the second — musical works. Text options will be accepted until July 7, 2025, musical ones — until September 8. It is necessary to select the three best, one of which will be approved as the new anthem.

The winner will be awarded a prize from the Presidential Fund.

It was previously reported that from February 7 to March 20, 2025, the commission received 703 drafts from 488 citizens. At least 285 of them were registered. However, the commission concluded that they did not meet the content and artistic requirements.

The idea of ​​changing the anthem was voiced last year by the Speaker of Parliament Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, who stated the need to adopt a new anthem because the current one is difficult to perform. Later, the President supported this idea.
