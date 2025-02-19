Culture Ministry already registered 23 variants of new anthem of Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan continues to accept applications as part of the competition for the best variant of the new National Anthem of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the ministry, 439 applications from 279 citizens were received as of February 18.

«Of these, 23 fully met the requirements and were registered,» the Ministry of Culture said.

Composers, musicians, poets, author groups and creative associations can take part in the competition.

The Ministry of Culture announced the competition in early February. They stated that their goal is to «create a highly artistic musical work reflecting the historical heritage, cultural traditions and national unity of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

Initially, it was planned to accept applications until March 20, but on February 17, the commission’s work was extended until April 21.

Discussions about changing the national anthem began in 2024. In October, Speaker of the Parliament Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu emphasized the need for a new anthem, arguing that the current one is difficult to perform. The idea was later supported by the country’s president.