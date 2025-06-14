15:05
New anthem: Culture Ministry promises open and transparent competition

A meeting of the working group on the acceptance and consideration of drafts submitted for the national competition for the creation of a new text and music of the national anthem of the Kyrgyz Republic was held.

The Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy Mirbek Mambetaliev emphasized the importance of an open and transparent competition, noting that each stage should be organized at a high professional level.

Members of the working group discussed the mechanisms for accepting competition applications, evaluation criteria, the composition of the expert commission and the stages of project implementation.

The Ministry of Culture calls on all interested citizens, composers, poets and creative groups to take an active part in the competition. At the first stage, poets, authoring teams (musical creative groups, as well as other organizations — no more than five people) can take part in the competition.

Composers, musicians, singers, authoring teams (musical creative groups, studios, unions, and other organizations — consisting of no more than five people) with musical works written to the texts selected at the first stage of the competition are admitted to the second stage.

It was reported earlier that from February 7 to March 20, 2025 the commission received 703 drafts from 488 citizens. At least 285 of them were registered. However, the commission concluded that they did not meet the content and artistic requirements.

Recall, the idea of ​​​​changing the anthem was voiced last year by the Speaker of Parliament Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, who stated the need to adopt a new anthem, because the current one is difficult to perform. The president supported this idea.
link: https://24.kg/english/332729/
views: 73
