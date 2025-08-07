10:06
New anthem of Kyrgyzstan: Marat Imankulov meets with composers

State Secretary and Chairman of the Interdepartmental Commission for selection of the best projects for the new version of the text and music of the National Anthem of the Kyrgyz Republic Marat Imankulov held a meeting with composers and musicians of the country.

During the meeting, details were presented regarding the competition to create a musical composition for the five selected text versions of the anthem, chosen during the first stage of the process. It was noted that composers, musicians, vocalists, as well as musical groups, studios, unions, and other organizations (with up to five members) are eligible to participate.

The application for participation in the competition must include:

  • A music recording in the form of a video or audio recording on a USB flash drive, performance of the work in vocal and instrumental versions: voice/choir with accompaniment of a musical instrument or voice/choir with accompaniment of an orchestra;
  • Musical notation of the music (score) of the anthem project on paper;
  • Text of the draft anthem on paper;
  • Consent to the processing of personal data of each author.

Recall, the idea of changing the anthem in 2024 was voiced by the Speaker of Parliament Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu. Later, this proposal was supported by the President. An Interdepartmental Commission for the selection of the anthem was created in December. From February 7 to March 20, it registered 285 projects, but following the review, concluded that they did not meet the content and artistic requirements.
