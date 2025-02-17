17:29
USD 87.45
EUR 91.63
RUB 0.97
English

New anthem of Kyrgyzstan: Commission's work extended until April 21

Members of the Committee on Social Policy have extended the work of the commission on changing the music and lyrics of the National Anthem of Kyrgyzstan until April 21.

According to Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Timurlan Azhymaliev, 16 variants from citizens have been received and registered to date.

«At least 401 appeals and proposals from 234 citizens have been sent to the email, and information and explanatory work is being carried out on them,» he said.

Timurlan Azhymaliev added that variants continue to be received, so it was proposed to extend the deadline for the implementation of the parliamentary resolution «On the preparation of a new version of the text and music of the National Anthem of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

Recall, Speaker of the Parliament Nurlanbek Turgunbek uluu announced the need to change the anthem. He believes that the current state symbol is difficult to perform. According to the speaker, the anthem should be adopted by April 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/320168/
views: 197
Print
Related
New anthem of Kyrgyzstan: Culture Ministry to announce competition
Anthem versions to undergo linguistic examination
Interdepartmental commission on changing anthem set up in Kyrgyzstan
New anthem should be adopted by April next year - Nurlanbek Shakiev
We will hold open competition for national anthem text — Nurlanbek Shakiev
Current anthem has lost its relevance — Sadyr Japarov
We will rewrite the anthem of Kyrgyzstan — Speaker of Parliament
KFU announces competition for creation of anthem for national team
National anthem of Kyrgyzstan translated into Czech language
Anthem of elections 2017 written in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Asia Mall in Bishkek evacuated due to bomb report Asia Mall in Bishkek evacuated due to bomb report
Grenade explosion in French bar injures 12 people Grenade explosion in French bar injures 12 people
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves dismissal of CEC head Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves dismissal of CEC head
Kyrgyzstan and Oman discuss resumption of air traffic, launch of direct flights Kyrgyzstan and Oman discuss resumption of air traffic, launch of direct flights
17 February, Monday
16:10
SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan
15:58
Nurbek Tashbekov appointed head of department of presidential administration
15:49
Incidence of ARVI and influenza on rise in Kyrgyzstan again
15:44
Azamat Kadyraliev appointed Deputy Presidential Chief of Staff
15:11
Man gives bribe to SCNS employee in Osh region