Selection of music for new anthem of Kyrgyzstan to continue until September 8

The Ministry of Culture announced that submissions are open for musical compositions written to the five best texts selected by the interdepartmental commission in the competition for a new version of the National Anthem of the Kyrgyz Republic.

This is the second stage of the competition. Eligible participants include composers, musicians, singers, and creative collectives (musical groups, studios, unions, or other organizations of up to five members) submitting compositions based on the texts chosen in the first stage.

Entries may include both new works and previously performed or published compositions, provided copyright is retained in accordance with the Law «On Copyright and Related Rights.» Each participant in the second stage may submit one or several versions of the anthem’s music.

The anthem must consist of no more than three verses and one chorus, with a total duration not exceeding four minutes. The short instrumental version must be no longer than three minutes.

Paper applications with accompanying materials and competition entries must be submitted by September 8.