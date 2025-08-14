13:09
USD 87.35
EUR 102.33
RUB 1.10
English

Selection of music for new anthem of Kyrgyzstan to continue until September 8

The Ministry of Culture announced that submissions are open for musical compositions written to the five best texts selected by the interdepartmental commission in the competition for a new version of the National Anthem of the Kyrgyz Republic.

This is the second stage of the competition. Eligible participants include composers, musicians, singers, and creative collectives (musical groups, studios, unions, or other organizations of up to five members) submitting compositions based on the texts chosen in the first stage.

Entries may include both new works and previously performed or published compositions, provided copyright is retained in accordance with the Law «On Copyright and Related Rights.» Each participant in the second stage may submit one or several versions of the anthem’s music.

The anthem must consist of no more than three verses and one chorus, with a total duration not exceeding four minutes. The short instrumental version must be no longer than three minutes.

Paper applications with accompanying materials and competition entries must be submitted by September 8.
link: https://24.kg/english/339582/
views: 159
Print
Related
New anthem of Kyrgyzstan: Marat Imankulov meets with composers
Commission selects five draft texts of new Kyrgyzstan’s anthem
New anthem of Kyrgyzstan: Winner to get prize from Presidential Fund
New anthem: Culture Ministry promises open and transparent competition
Competition for new anthem of Kyrgyzstan to be extended until October
Culture Ministry already registered 23 variants of new anthem of Kyrgyzstan
New anthem of Kyrgyzstan: Commission's work extended until April 21
New anthem of Kyrgyzstan: Culture Ministry to announce competition
Anthem versions to undergo linguistic examination
Interdepartmental commission on changing anthem set up in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion
President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament
14 August, Thursday
13:04
7th Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum opened in Cholpon-Ata 7th Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum opened in Cholpon-At...
12:54
Construction of Balykchy-Kochkor railway proceeding at accelerated pace
12:39
Kyrgyzstan’s authorities move to lower meat prices
12:25
Tax arrears accrued before 2022 to be written off in Kyrgyzstan
12:14
Bitcoin hits new all-time high of $123,556