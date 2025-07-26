Commission selects five draft texts of new Kyrgyzstan’s anthem

An interagency commission has selected five draft texts for the new national anthem of Kyrgyzstan. State Secretary Marat Imankulov announced on Instagram.

According to him, these versions received the highest scores based on the criteria of the competition’s first stage. From June 16 to July 17, a total of 132 drafts were received from 79 citizens, both in writing and by email.

To ensure transparency, the commission reviewed the entries under special codes without disclosing the authors’ names.

A follow-up competition will soon be announced to create musical compositions based on the five selected texts.

The initiative to change the anthem was first proposed in 2024 by Parliament Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu and later supported by the President. The interagency commission was established in December. From February 7 to March 20, it registered 285 drafts, but ultimately concluded that they did not meet the required substantive and artistic requirements.