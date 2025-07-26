18:10
USD 87.30
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Commission selects five draft texts of new Kyrgyzstan’s anthem

An interagency commission has selected five draft texts for the new national anthem of Kyrgyzstan. State Secretary Marat Imankulov announced on Instagram.

According to him, these versions received the highest scores based on the criteria of the competition’s first stage. From June 16 to July 17, a total of 132 drafts were received from 79 citizens, both in writing and by email.

To ensure transparency, the commission reviewed the entries under special codes without disclosing the authors’ names.

A follow-up competition will soon be announced to create musical compositions based on the five selected texts.

The initiative to change the anthem was first proposed in 2024 by Parliament Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu and later supported by the President. The interagency commission was established in December. From February 7 to March 20, it registered 285 drafts, but ultimately concluded that they did not meet the required substantive and artistic requirements.
link: https://24.kg/english/337616/
views: 95
Print
Related
New anthem of Kyrgyzstan: Winner to get prize from Presidential Fund
New anthem: Culture Ministry promises open and transparent competition
Competition for new anthem of Kyrgyzstan to be extended until October
Culture Ministry already registered 23 variants of new anthem of Kyrgyzstan
New anthem of Kyrgyzstan: Commission's work extended until April 21
New anthem of Kyrgyzstan: Culture Ministry to announce competition
Anthem versions to undergo linguistic examination
Interdepartmental commission on changing anthem set up in Kyrgyzstan
New anthem should be adopted by April next year - Nurlanbek Shakiev
We will hold open competition for national anthem text — Nurlanbek Shakiev
Popular
Two young men detained in Bishkek while trying to sell drugs via Telegram Two young men detained in Bishkek while trying to sell drugs via Telegram
Gallops 2025: 80 riders cover 40 kilometers of picturesque route Gallops 2025: 80 riders cover 40 kilometers of picturesque route
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia to process gold-containing raw materials Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia to process gold-containing raw materials
Farmers in Chon-Alai begin growing thornless sea buckthorn Farmers in Chon-Alai begin growing thornless sea buckthorn
26 July, Saturday
17:41
Commission selects five draft texts of new Kyrgyzstan’s anthem Commission selects five draft texts of new Kyrgyzstan’s...
17:36
Wanted for 13 years Kazakhstani extradited from Kyrgyzstan
09:30
Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
09:24
New logistics center of Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC being prepared for launch
09:06
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Eswatini