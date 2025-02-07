Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s curling team finishes mixed doubles performance

The curling team of Kyrgyzstan did not advance to the next round in the mixed doubles tournament at the Asian Winter Games in China. The Games’ website says.

Iskhak Abykeev and Keremet Asanbaeva took fourth place in the group with one win and four losses.

The tournament among men’s teams will start on February 9, in which the team of Kyrgyzstan will also participate.

The IX Asian Winter Games will be held in China from February 7 to February 14. The national team of Kyrgyzstan will compete in biathlon, alpine skiing, figure skating, hockey and curling.