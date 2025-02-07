17:14
USD 87.45
EUR 90.64
RUB 0.90
English

Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s curling team finishes mixed doubles performance

The curling team of Kyrgyzstan did not advance to the next round in the mixed doubles tournament at the Asian Winter Games in China. The Games’ website says.

Iskhak Abykeev and Keremet Asanbaeva took fourth place in the group with one win and four losses.

The tournament among men’s teams will start on February 9, in which the team of Kyrgyzstan will also participate.

The IX Asian Winter Games will be held in China from February 7 to February 14. The national team of Kyrgyzstan will compete in biathlon, alpine skiing, figure skating, hockey and curling.
link: https://24.kg/english/319276/
views: 80
Print
Related
Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Bahrain
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait
People's Bank of China issues commemorative coins for upcoming Asian Games
Kyrgyzstanis to participate in IX Asian Winter Games
Curling champions of Kyrgyzstan announced
Akylbek Japarov presents money certificates to winners of Asian Games
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan takes 18th place in medal standings
Kyrgyzstan sets its new record at Asian Games in China
Aiperi Medet kyzy becomes champion of Asian Games
Popular
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait
President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan
Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines
Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA
7 February, Friday
17:09
Switzerland to return $182 million of Gulnara Karimova’s assets to Uzbekistan Switzerland to return $182 million of Gulnara Karimova’...
17:01
MCN Coin founders raise $2.5 million, not planning to return money
16:52
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s curling team finishes mixed doubles performance
16:42
Kyrgyzstan offers Brunei cooperation in energy and halal industry
16:21
Online ticket booking now available at Bishkek bus stations