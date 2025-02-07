Trump administration reduces staff of USAID by 97 percent

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump intends to keep only 294 employees of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) out of more than 10,000 worldwide. Reuters reports.

In particular, after the reduction of the agency more than 30 times, only 12 people will remain in the African bureau, and in the Asian bureau — eight.

According to Reuters sources familiar with the plans, some USAID employees have already started receiving layoff notices.

This week, the agency’s website announced that nearly all USAID employees would be placed on administrative leave around the world.

USAID operations and foreign aid programs have already been suspended, and the agency has effectively been taken over by the U.S. Department of State.