U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on X that more than 80 percent of USAID programs have been closed.

He said that, in consultation with Congress, the remaining 18 percent of programs (about 1,000) will be retained and reviewed for more effective administration under the leadership of the U.S. State Department.

Earlier, the White House accused USAID of uncontrolled spending on «ridiculous projects.» It was reported that the Donald Trump administration reduced the organization’s staff by 97 percent worldwide.