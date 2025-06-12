10:15
U.S. to shut down all overseas USAID offices by September 30

The U.S. government has decided to shut down all overseas offices of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) by September 30, 2025. International media report, citing an official directive from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The statement says that USAID’s international staff—including members of the diplomatic service, contractors, and local employees in more than 100 countries—will be fully phased out. Oversight of foreign aid programs will be transferred directly to the U.S. Department of State.

The transfer process is set to begin on June 15 and will affect hundreds of employees worldwide.

This decision follows a March review of the agency’s activities, as a result of which the U.S. government shut down about 83 percent of existing USAID programs. According to Rubio, thousands of projects were found to be excessive or contrary to national interests.

«Tens of billions of dollars in spending failed to produce the necessary results, and some initiatives even harmed U.S. interests,» the Secretary of State stated.

It is worth noting that the closure of USAID is a result of an executive order signed by Donald Trump on January 20, the day he returned to the White House.

USAID had been one of the key instruments of U.S. foreign assistance, supporting humanitarian and economic projects around the world.
