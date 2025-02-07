11:11
USD 87.45
EUR 90.64
RUB 0.90
English

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to open Central Asia industrial center on border

Kazakhstan will open international industrial cooperation center Central Asia on the border with Uzbekistan. The Majilis of the Parliament of the country ratified the corresponding intergovernmental agreement.

According to the documents, the center will be located in the area of ​​Gulistan and Atameken checkpoints, it is planned to build various facilities, including warehouses, terminals and processing plants on its territory. Chinese investors have expressed interest in participating in the project.

The launch of the center will expectedly help increase the trade turnover between the countries to $10 billion. According to preliminary statistics, it decreased to $4.3 billion as of the end of 2024.

As part of the agreement, two management companies will be established that will be responsible for organizing the work of the center on the territory of each of the states. It is expected that Central Asia center will be opened in 2027. It will operate in the format of a free economic zone.
link: https://24.kg/english/319202/
views: 137
Print
Related
Suspect in creation of pyramid scheme extradited to Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss water and energy partnership
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agree to deepen strategic partnership
Dangerous bacteria found in chicken imported to Kyrgyzstan from Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to exchange convicted persons
Kazakhstan imposes temporary ban on export of diesel and gasoline
Kazakhstani wanted by Interpol detained in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev meet at Amirsoy ski resort
Uzbek chemical manufacturer plans to open branch in Kyrgyzstan
Import of Kazakh coal to Kyrgyzstan is decreasing — Statistical Committee
Popular
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait
President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan
Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines
Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA
7 February, Friday
10:07
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss joint film production and dubbing Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss joint film production a...
10:00
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to open Central Asia industrial center on border
09:32
Violations of 3.1 billion soms revealed in Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
09:21
Farmers in Kyrgyzstan can buy seeds with 30 percent discount
09:10
Interior Ministry denies rumors about “strawberry quick” drug in schools
6 February, Thursday
17:51
SCNS detains Facebook user for calls for mass riots
16:33
British company to build flexible concrete fabric plant in Kyrgyzstan
16:16
Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating