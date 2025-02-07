Farmers in Kyrgyzstan can buy seeds with 30 percent discount

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic provides discounts for certified seeds of agricultural crops for state support of peasants and farmers. The ministry reported.

Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and various enterprises can purchase certified seeds of agricultural crops with a 30 percent discount on the cost.

For this it is necessary to:

Submit an application to the district department of agricultural development indicating your contact information (postal address, telephone number, email address).

Attach notarized copies of the following documents to the application:

a) for individuals and individual entrepreneurs: identity document, TIN (if available);

b) for legal entities: certificate of state registration as a legal entity, charter, decision on appointment of the head, identity document and TIN of the head (if available);

c) a document confirming the availability of the land plot (title documents, and/or lease agreement).

The District Commission will consider the applications and compile a list of seed recipients within 20 days from the date of submission.

For detailed information, citizens can contact A. Muratbekova, Chief Specialist of the Seed Certification Department, by phone: +996990965006.