Cervical cancer - second leading cause of death among women in Kyrgyzstan

Cervical cancer is the second leading cause of death among women in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Immunoprophylaxis Center reported.

This is the most common form of cancer in Kyrgyz women.

«The main cause of this type of cancer is the human papillomavirus. More than 15 years ago vaccines against HPV were developed and are now widely used all over the world, including in the countries of Central Asia, the Caucasus and Eastern Europe,» the center noted.

Recall, vaccination against human papillomavirus in Kyrgyzstan is carried out according to the preventive vaccination calendar for girls from 11 years old. The procedure is carried out free of charge in secondary schools. If a girl misses the vaccination for some reason, it can be obtained at the Family Medicine Center or a medical and obstetric centre at the place of residence.

«To eradicate cervical cancer and keep our daughters safe is an important task, which we can cope with through responsible and reasonable attitude to HPV vaccination. Let’s protect our children together,» the message says.