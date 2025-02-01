Kasymaliev and Mishustin discuss protection of Russian investors in Kyrgyzstan

During a working visit to Kazakhstan, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with Chairman of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin.

The meeting took place as part of the regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Almaty.

The parties discussed a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues, including economic cooperation, trade development, energy security and transport links. Particular attention was paid to strengthening cooperation within the EAEU and other regional initiatives.

In addition, the head of the Russian government expressed concern about the alleged «administrative pressure on Russian companies in Kyrgyzstan.»

Mishustin asked his Kyrgyz counterpart to «ensure the protection of the rights and legitimate interests of Russian investors.»

Kasymaliev, in turn, noted that he would discuss this issue with the relevant departments upon returning to Bishkek.