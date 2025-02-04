11:59
Suspect in creation of pyramid scheme extradited to Kazakhstan

A citizen of Kazakhstan has been extradited from Kyrgyzstan to face criminal liability for creating and managing a pyramid scheme as part of a transnational organized group. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.

The members of this group organized QI-Trade pyramid scheme in Kazakhstan from 2017 to 2020 and illegally appropriated funds of over 4,700 investors for a total of about 15 billion tenge.

Some of the members of the criminal group have already been sentenced to various types of punishment, and the suspect fled after committing the crime, and was therefore put on the international wanted list.

While being wanted, the suspect committed murder in Kyrgyzstan, for which he was convicted by a Kyrgyz court.

At the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan, he was extradited temporarily and after being brought to criminal responsibility and convicted for creating and managing a pyramid scheme, he will be returned to Kyrgyzstan. That is, he will face punishment for a crime committed on the territory of Kazakhstan after serving his sentence on the territory of the neighboring state.

The punishment for committing the incriminated crimes is imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.
