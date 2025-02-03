Tax Service Chair comments on Mishustin's statement about pressure on business

The Chairman of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan, Almambet Shykmamatov, commented on the statement of the Chairman of the Russian Government, Mikhail Mishustin, about unfounded claims against Russian entrepreneurs in Kyrgyzstan. Mishustin’s meeting with the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, took place on January 31 in Kazakhstan. AKIpress reports.

Almambet Shykmamatov called Mikhail Mishustin’s words about «extortion» an exaggeration.

«Speaking about the country’s leadership, Mr. Mishustin made an inaccuracy. We can say that economic issues were given a political tone. Perhaps this is due to Mikhail Mishustin’s lack of objective information,» he said.

According to the head of the State Tax Service, the Kyrgyz authorities, on the contrary, are carrying out reforms to eliminate corruption and ensure transparency in all areas.

As an example, he cited data on customs deductions to the budget of the Eurasian Economic Union. In 2016, Kyrgyzstan transferred 12,244 billion soms, and received 13,094 billion from there. In 2017, the amount of transfers was 12,515 billion soms, and the return was 15,358 billion. In 2022, deductions increased to 20,506 billion soms, but the return decreased to 16,242 billion. In 2023, the Kyrgyz Republic transferred 50,932 billion soms, receiving back 25,481 billion.

According to Almambet Shykmamatov, since 2022, the amount of Kyrgyzstan’s deductions to the general budget of EAEU customs have increased significantly, while the republic’s share in the redistribution has decreased by half — this is the result of the fight against corruption schemes in the customs sphere.

He also noted the growth of tax collections: 62,958 billion soms were collected in 2020, in 2023 — 296 billion, and 342 billion soms are expected in 2024.

«We do not divide taxpayers by their origin. The law is the same for everyone, and paying taxes is a sacred duty. If someone hides taxes, the authorities act within the law. I am sure that Mikhail Vladimirovich, as the «father» of successful tax reform in Russia, understands this,» the Chairman of the Tax Service emphasized.

He added that taxpayers have the right to appeal sanctions through appeals or court.

«This is a normal business issue that should not affect strategic relations. Kyrgyzstan has created equal conditions for all investors, and excessive politicization of the issue is incorrect,» Almambet Shykmamatov concluded.