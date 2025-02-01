Two illegal petrol stations liquidated in Tokmak city

During a raid to identify illegal points of sale of fuel and lubricants in the city of Tokmak, two illegal petrol stations were discovered and liquidated. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The raid was conducted by the fire supervision service for Chui and Talas regions together with the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Tax Service and the regional department of ecology and technical supervision.

Two illegal points of sale of gasoline and diesel fuel were discovered on Zhantayev Street. Explanatory talks were held with the violators about the inadmissibility of such trade, which poses a serious fire hazard.

Employees of the Tax Service drew up acts of raid tax control and seized about 200 liters of gasoline. Administrative measures will be taken against the owners of the illegal petrol stations.