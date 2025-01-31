Health Minister gets imams’ permission for cadaveric organ transplantation

The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev received written consent to performing cadaveric organ transplantation from imams in Kyrgyzstan. He announced this at a meeting of Ishenim and Yiman Nuru parliamentary factions.

According to the official, it is necessary to introduce cadaveric organ transplantation in the republic.

He explained that there are no donors for liver transplantation, and 7-8 organs can be obtained from one corpse.

«You can take the liver, kidneys, reticular cells, bone marrow, lungs and, most importantly, the heart from a deceased,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

Kyrgyzstan intends to develop cadaveric organ transplantation. The Ministry of Health has prepared a corresponding bill, and it will soon be submitted for public discussion.

Domestic doctors previously said that living related donation is not a solution to the problem of transplantology, so cadaveric donation needs to be developed.