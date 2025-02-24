Hospitals are not ready for organ transplant operations — Minister of Health

Kyrgyzstan’s hospitals are not ready to perform organ transplant operations. The Minister of Health Erkin Checheybaev said at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Parliament.

According to him, conditions are being created in two medical institutions, but they are not ready yet.

«According to my information, the operations will be performed by specialists from Turkey. There are also Kyrgyz surgeons who have worked abroad for a long time. A delegation will arrive soon. But conditions, both preoperative and postoperative, should be created for them. Cadaveric donation needs to be legalized. These issues have not yet been resolved,» Erkin Checheybaev said.

Deputy Chingiz Aidarbekov was surprised, recalling that the former Minister of Health said that Kyrgyzstan was ready to perform kidney, liver and bone marrow transplant operations.

Recall, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev also intended to develop cadaveric organ transplantation. The Ministry of Health was preparing a bill and planned to submit it for public discussion in the near future.