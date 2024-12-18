First bone marrow transplant was performed in Kyrgyzstan— Sultan Stambekov

The first bone marrow transplant was successfully performed in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Pediatric Oncology Department of the National Center of Maternal and Child Welfare, Sultan Stambekov, posted.

«Hooray! We can finally say that we performed the first successful autologous bone marrow transplant in children in the country. So many sleepless nights are behind us! Thanks to our entire team, the leadership of Shaiyrbek Sulaimanov, the Minister of Health Alymkadyr Savirdinovich, our sweet and brave patient, doctors and nurses! We did it 100 percent on our own without inviting outside specialists,» the oncology surgeon wrote.

It is known that on August 2, 2024 the National Center of Maternal and Child Welfare began performing autologous bone marrow transplants for the first time. The first patient was 14-year-old Maryam from Osh region, suffering from Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She was diagnosed in 2019.

During a bone marrow transplant, specialists replace damaged cells with healthy ones. Donor cells are used for the transplant.