The prosecutor’s office of Osh region conducted an inspection to ensure compliance with the requirements of the legislation on state property, during which it was established that a wine and vodka factory in Kara-Suu district with a land plot of 5.91 hectares was illegally transferred to private ownership.

As the press service of the supervisory authority reported, the above-mentioned factory with a land plot worth a total of 276 million soms was returned to the state.