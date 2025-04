Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov took first place at TYR Pro Swim Series professional swimming competitions in the U.S., annually organized by USA Swimming. The organization’s website says.

The competitions were held from April 2 to April 5 in Sacramento, California.

Denis Petrashov represented the University of Louisville-KY, competing in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke. He came first in 23.32 seconds, defeating his rival, Olympic champion Michael Andrew, by 0.05 seconds.

This is the swimmer’s second victory at the competition. He won a gold medal on April 3 in the 100-meter breaststroke in 1 minute 0.42 seconds, also beating Michael Andrew, but by 12 seconds.