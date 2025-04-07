12:42
Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan to pay working visit to New York

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Jeenbek Kulubaev, will pay a working visit to the United Nations Headquarters in New York from April 7 to April 8.

During the visit, he is scheduled to meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres to discuss key issues of bilateral cooperation and ways to further strengthen it. Special attention will be paid to the implementation of agreements reached between the Secretary-General and President Sadyr Japarov during Guterres’ visit to Kyrgyzstan in July of last year.

In addition, during the visit, a number of bilateral meetings will be held with the heads of regional organizations to discuss issues of interaction within the framework of international partnership.
