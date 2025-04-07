12:42
Highest GDP growth rates recorded in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan

The highest average GDP growth rates per employee were recorded in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan from 2014 to 2024. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) provided such data.

In 2001-2014, the leaders in average labor productivity growth rates were Armenia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. In 2014-2024, the highest rates were recorded in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.

Recall, the combined GDP of the EAEU countries grew by 4 percent last year, which is higher than the average global growth rate (3.2 percent) and the initial forecasts of the EEC.

At the same time, Kyrgyzstan (9 percent) and Armenia (6 percent) developed most dynamically. Russia and Kazakhstan showed similar results — 4.1 and 4.8 percent, respectively. The weakest growth was recorded in Belarus — 4 percent.
link: https://24.kg/english/325095/
views: 73
