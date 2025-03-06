22:52
Medical tourism: Kyrgyzstan to consider kidney transplants for foreigners

Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Checheybaev visited the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare, where he got acquainted with the conditions for organ transplant operations.

According to the press center of the Ministry of Health, Kyrgyzstan is seeing positive dynamics in the field of kidney transplants. In 2024, the number of operations increased by 36.4 percent compared to 2023.

«Kidney transplantation is a vital operation for patients on dialysis. It is important for the state to develop this area, since organ transplantation reduces the burden on the healthcare system and improves the quality of life of patients. We are preparing a regulatory framework that will ensure sustainable financing and decent salaries for specialists,» Erkin Checheybaev noted.

«In the future, the possibility of performing transplants for foreign citizens as part of medical tourism is also being considered, which could become an additional source of funding for institutions performing high-tech operations,» the Ministry of Health added.

Earlier, Erkin Checheybaev stated in Parliament that Kyrgyzstan’s hospitals were not ready to perform organ transplant operations. According to him, conditions are being created in two medical institutions, but they are not ready yet. «We need to create both preoperative and postoperative conditions, we need to legalize cadaveric donation. These issues have not yet been resolved,» he said.
