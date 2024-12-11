20 free kidney transplant surgeries performed in 2024 in Kyrgyzstan

At least 20 kidney transplant surgeries have been performed at the Transplant Department of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare on a budgetary basis during 2024. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Two more such operations are planned to be performed by the end of the year, and 50 — in 2025.

The first bone marrow transplant surgery was also performed on a 13-year-old girl diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma with concomitant systemic lupus erythematosus.

The patient has positive dynamics, she is still in the hospital under the supervision of doctors.

Medicines and medical products are provided by Kyrgyzfarmatsiya state enterprise.

Kidney transplant surgeries at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare have been successfully performed by Kyrgyz surgeons since 2018. A total of 62 operations have been performed, including 20 in 2024. Since the beginning of 2024, on the instructions of the head of state, kidney transplant surgeries have been performed free of charge on Kyrgyzstanis undergoing hemodialysis.

At the end of March, it was reported that there were about 200 people on the waiting list.