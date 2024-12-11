16:30
USD 86.80
EUR 91.46
RUB 0.87
English

20 free kidney transplant surgeries performed in 2024 in Kyrgyzstan

At least 20 kidney transplant surgeries have been performed at the Transplant Department of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare on a budgetary basis during 2024. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Two more such operations are planned to be performed by the end of the year, and 50 — in 2025.

The first bone marrow transplant surgery was also performed on a 13-year-old girl diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma with concomitant systemic lupus erythematosus.

The patient has positive dynamics, she is still in the hospital under the supervision of doctors.

Medicines and medical products are provided by Kyrgyzfarmatsiya state enterprise.

Kidney transplant surgeries at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare have been successfully performed by Kyrgyz surgeons since 2018. A total of 62 operations have been performed, including 20 in 2024. Since the beginning of 2024, on the instructions of the head of state, kidney transplant surgeries have been performed free of charge on Kyrgyzstanis undergoing hemodialysis.

At the end of March, it was reported that there were about 200 people on the waiting list.
link: https://24.kg/english/313860/
views: 108
Print
Related
Health Ministry purchases equipment for liver transplant operations
Turkic countries to create unified information system TÜRKTRANSPLANT
Stem cells collection procedure starts at National Center in Bishkek
Transplantation Center to be opened at Osh City Clinical Hospital
First bone marrow transplant operation to be performed in Kyrgyzstan
First liver donor discharged after successful transplantation in Kyrgyzstan
Free liver transplant operations started to be performed in Kyrgyzstan
First liver transplant operations in Kyrgyzstan planned for next week
Liver transplant surgeries to be performed with participation of Turkish doctors
Almost 1,000 people with organ transplants live in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Global vegetable oil prices grow by 7.5 percent in a month Global vegetable oil prices grow by 7.5 percent in a month
Population of Central Asia exceeds 80 million people Population of Central Asia exceeds 80 million people
Global prices for dairy products increased by 20.1 percent for year Global prices for dairy products increased by 20.1 percent for year
President Sadyr Japarov receives Ambassador of PRC Du Dewen President Sadyr Japarov receives Ambassador of PRC Du Dewen
11 December, Wednesday
16:22
Kamchybek Tashiev to present report on funds received from corrupt officials Kamchybek Tashiev to present report on funds received f...
16:14
Case against Social Democrats: Seid Atambayev asks to stop strife
15:55
Uzbek politician calls on to introduce visa regime with Russia
15:45
Tax Service destroys remains of excise stamps issued before 2024
15:37
20 free kidney transplant surgeries performed in 2024 in Kyrgyzstan