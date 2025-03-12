Transplantation and Dialysis Center planned to be completed by the end of 2025

The building of the Transplantation, Hemodialysis and Post-Transplant Patient Care Center is planned to be completed by the end of 2025. The Chief Physician of the National Hospital, Bakyt Tologonov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the time capsule at the construction site of the center on 4, Shakirov Street was laid by the Ministry of Health in 2024.

«We are currently at ground level and preparing to pour the concrete. A person in charge has been nominally appointed there — a nephrologist-transplantologist, who is engaged in the development of documentation (regulations, functional responsibilities), training of personnel, education, and so on. We hope that by the end of the year we will finish the building, personnel and regulatory legal acts will appear. Then the issue of payment of salaries to medical workers will arise,» Bakyt Tologonov said.

Earlier it was reported that the center, the cost of which is 446.6 million soms, is fully financed from the republican budget. It will have the latest equipment and will provide services to patients with kidney and liver diseases who need hemodialysis, organ transplantation and specialized rehabilitation.

The structure of the institution includes departments of nephrology, hemodialysis, hepatology, transplantation, a laboratory for genetic and biochemical research. The center will include operating units, intensive care units and a department for post-transplant care of patients.