Health Ministry purchases equipment for liver transplant operations

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has purchased equipment worth 100 million soms for liver transplant operations. The Health Minister, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, announced at a meeting of Parliament.

According to him, three hospitals are ready to perform liver transplant operations. These are the Bishkek State Hospital of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship, the National Surgical Center, and the Osh City Hospital.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev added that the Osh State University Clinic performs liver transplant operations.

Free liver transplant operations started to be performed in Kyrgyzstan in June. The process is fully financed by the presidential fund.