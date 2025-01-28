Two groups of transplant surgeons to work at Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital

Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev met with a delegation from the Turkish Ministry of Health.

According to the press center of the ministry, the parties discussed issues of cooperation in the field of organ transplantation at the Bishkek State Hospital of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship.

It was noted that a group of Turkish specialists, headed by Dr. Bahar Aydin, is currently studying the work of the Kyrgyz-Turkish hospital. The delegation includes transplant surgeons who plan to perform kidney transplants on two patients as soon as they are ready.

Bahar Aydin announced that two groups of transplant surgeons will work in this medical institution in the future.

According to Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, two patients are currently ready for the kidney transplant.

«Within the framework of previously signed agreements between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey, kidney transplantation will also be available to other patients. These operations will be financed based on orders from the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic. The cost of a kidney transplant for one patient is $7,500. At least $15,000 has been allocated from the presidential sponsorship fund for the first two operations,» he said.