Kyrgyzstan plans to increase number of organ transplants several times

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received a group of medical workers involved in kidney transplants. The topic for discussion was the prospects for kidney transplant at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare.

As the National Center reported, there has been a steady increase in the number of patients with chronic kidney disease all over the world. Patients ignore dangerous symptoms for a long time and seek medical help only at the late stages of the disease.

To date, 3,300 people in the republic undergo hemodialysis procedure, for which the state annually allocates more than 3 billion soms.

People suffering from kidney failure need not only dialysis, but also a kidney transplant. In some cases, dialysis can save a life, but the device cannot completely replace all the functions of a healthy organ.

«Program hemodialysis requires expenditures from the republican budget in the amount of 936,000 soms per year per patient, with the cost of one procedure being 6,500 soms. At the same time, the amount of funding for immunosuppressive therapy per year after kidney transplantation per patient is 250,000 soms. The difference in price is significant. Moreover, health indicators and quality of life of patients with a transplanted kidney have improved,» the statement says.

Since 2012, about 70 operations have been performed at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare, in 2022 a Transplant Department was opened on the basis of the center, and since January 2024 kidney transplantation has been transferred to budget financing. 27 such operations have already been performed.

At the meeting with the President, the team of the National Center was given the task of strengthening human resources potential within two months, allocating staff for the transplant department, strengthening the laboratory service, starting genetic research, improving the supply of medicines and increasing the number of organ transplant operations several times.
