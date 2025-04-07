Kindergarten, parking lot to be built in 12th microdistrict — Bishkek City Hall

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Dastan Bekeshev sent a request to the City Hall regarding a land plot in the 12th microdistrict with an area of ​​0,063 hectares, located between houses No. 30, 32, 37 and Thomas veterinary clinic. He reported on his Telegram channel that he received a response from the municipality.

It is noted that this plot has been transferred for permanent and temporary use to the Municipal Property Management Department.

It is planned to build an office with a kindergarten on part of the plot (0,02175 hectares), and the remaining part (0,0413 hectares) is intended for guest parking and landscaping of the territory near house No. 30.

Currently, work is underway to draw up the relevant documents, the City Hall reported.