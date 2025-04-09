11:14
USD 87.06
EUR 95.22
RUB 1.01
English

Azamat Abdilashim uulu appointed Director of National Cultural Center

Azamat Abdilashim uulu has been appointed Director of the National Cultural Center. The Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The new director has already been introduced to the staff.

Azamat Abdilashim uulu was born on December 31, 1992. In 2016, he graduated from the Faculty of Information and Innovation Technologies of the Kyrgyz National University named after Zhusup Balasagyn.

He began his professional career in 2015 as a coordinator of the youth wing of the political party Respublika Ata Zhurt. In 2016-2017, he was the Chairman of the Youth Council of Ata Zhurt party. In the same 2016, he was the head of volunteers in the ethnic town Khan Ordo on Kyrchyn plateau as part of the 2nd World Nomad Games. Since 2025, he held the position of head of the Department of the National Cultural Center under the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/325339/
views: 150
Print
Related
Kanatbek Kaldaraliev appointed head of Ak-Suu district
Farkhat Iminov appointed Director of National Investment Agency
Director of Okuu Kitebi Publishing House appointed
New Director of State Property Management Agency appointed
Chyngyz Zhumaliev appointed Director of Bishkekvodokanal again
New Deputy Chairman of State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Bishkek mayor carries out major personnel reshuffle in city structures
Erkeaiym Seitkazieva appointed head of Issyk-Ata district of Chui region
Ermekbai Omoshev appointed head of Manas district of Talas region
New First Deputy Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Popular
Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia
Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026 Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana
9 April, Wednesday
10:59
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to recognize each other’s driver's licenses Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to recognize each other’s dri...
10:51
Massive power outage hits Georgia
10:40
Aida Salyanova acquitted in case on renewal of Alexey Eliseev's license
10:01
Azamat Abdilashim uulu appointed Director of National Cultural Center
09:51
Scammers in Kyrgyzstan start using new scheme involving Wildberries
8 April, Tuesday
18:11
Importers warned about increased phytosanitary control
17:27
President announces increase in investments after casino legalization
17:18
Cabinet highlights investment climate improvement, plans for 128 new enterprises