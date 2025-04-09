Azamat Abdilashim uulu appointed Director of National Cultural Center

Azamat Abdilashim uulu has been appointed Director of the National Cultural Center. The Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The new director has already been introduced to the staff.

Azamat Abdilashim uulu was born on December 31, 1992. In 2016, he graduated from the Faculty of Information and Innovation Technologies of the Kyrgyz National University named after Zhusup Balasagyn.

He began his professional career in 2015 as a coordinator of the youth wing of the political party Respublika Ata Zhurt. In 2016-2017, he was the Chairman of the Youth Council of Ata Zhurt party. In the same 2016, he was the head of volunteers in the ethnic town Khan Ordo on Kyrchyn plateau as part of the 2nd World Nomad Games. Since 2025, he held the position of head of the Department of the National Cultural Center under the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic.