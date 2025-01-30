15:33
Parliament approves Azamat Zhamangulov as Digital Development Minister

At a meeting of the Parliament, deputies approved the candidacy of Azamat Zhamangulov for the post of Minister of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan.

The day before, President Sadyr Japarov dismissed minister Nuriya Kutnaeva from her post and appointed Azamat Zhamangulov in her place.

Representative of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers in Parliament Almasbek Abytov reported that before this Azamat Zhamangulov held various positions in commercial banks, then was the CEO at Kyrgyzmobilecompany.
