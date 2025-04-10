Foreign Ministers of region to meet in Central Asia — Russia format

A meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers and the 8th meeting of Foreign Ministers in the Central Asia — Russia format will be held in Almaty on April 11. The Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan reported.

It is planned to discuss a wide range of issues aimed at further strengthening cooperation within the Commonwealth.

As part of the next meeting of Foreign Ministers in Central Asia — Russia format, it is planned to discuss current issues of interaction between the countries of the region in the trade and economic and investment, transport and logistics and cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as in the field of ensuring regional security.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will take part in the 8th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Central Asian states on April 11, the official representative of the Foreign Ministry of Russia Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

She added that the participants will exchange views on key international issues, with a focus on coordinating steps to address them in the interest of strengthening security and stability in the Central Asian region.