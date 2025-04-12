New Special Representative of President for Special Assignments appointed

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree appointing Talanbek Imanov as Special Representative of the President for Special Assignments. The press service of the head of state reported.
Talanbek Imanov was born on December 5, 1986 in Uch-Kaynar village, Ak-Suu district, Issyk-Kul region. He graduated from the Faculty of Law at the J. Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University.
- From 2008 to 2010, he worked in the security service of TNK Dastan JSC.
- In 2010–2011, he headed the Technological Transport Division of Gazprom Neft Asia LLC.
- From 2011 to 2014, he served as Deputy Director for Regime at Ulan JSC.
- Between 2014 and 2017, he was General Director of Polygon CJSC.
- From 2018 to 2020, he was the General Director at Ulan OJSC and concurrently served as Development Director at TNK Dastan JSC
- Since March 2020, he held the position of Chairman of the Board at TNK Dastan JSC.
- On January 6, 2022, he was appointed Minister of Digital Development.
- In September 2023, he became the Director of the National Investment Agency.
- In April 2025, he was dismissed from that position by the President due to transition to a new position.