New Special Representative of President for Special Assignments appointed

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree appointing Talanbek Imanov as Special Representative of the President for Special Assignments. The press service of the head of state reported.

Talanbek Imanov was born on December 5, 1986 in Uch-Kaynar village, Ak-Suu district, Issyk-Kul region. He graduated from the Faculty of Law at the J. Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University.